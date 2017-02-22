Elon Musk says he doesn’t think Tesla unionization is “likely to occur”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed alleged efforts on behalf of employees at its Fremont factory to unionize on the company’s earnings call on Wednesday. Musk said that he’s going to publish the results of his own investigation into conditions at the factory and employee attitudes towards unionization in his own blog post shortly, but he shared some initial thoughts about his findings.

Musk said that he found Tesla’s factory actually half the accident risk when compared to the rest of the automotive industry. He also said that Tesla employees are the highest paid in the industry, when you factor in equity compensation on top of more direct earned revenue.

He added that he believes “there are really only disadvantages to saying that someone wants the UAW here,” and reiterated his belief that the author of a Medium post detailing Tesla factory conditions and the desire on the pat of employees to unionize is actually a de facto UAW employee. Musk said that the “track record is worse at every other company,” and included that in his estimation at least, it’s not likely that Tesla’s production workers will end up unionizing.

