Crunch Report | Jay Z Is Planning a VC Fund
How Uber can permanently regain trust
- After data breaches, Verizon knocks $350M off Yahoo sale, now valued at $4.48B
- Jay Z is planning a VC fund. Here’s how his investments are doing
- Uber’s Travis Kalanick details independent investigation regarding sexual harassment
- Boeing wants to turn satellites into a cheaper, highly-automated business
Skurt has raised a $10M Series A to grow its rental car delivery service
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Graphics by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
