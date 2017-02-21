Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov talks about punch cards and the 3D future

Kirill Tatarinov has seen computing from bottom to top. As a student in the USSR he wrote programs on punch cards to manage the cutting edge hardware clones that Russia was churning out and now, as CEO of Citrix, he’s working on the next generation of managed computing. His vision for the future is simple: he thinks 3D will be the next big UI shift and that we need to be ready.

Tatarinov was present at the creation of modern computing. He spent years running his own startup and then headed to Microsoft just as IT moved from mainframes to PCs. Now he works at Citrix where he is shepherding the company through its next evolution.

He sees the 3D paradigm as the next big thing in computing. Whereas we’ve always looked at interfaces like a sheet of paper he believes new technologies will bring information into new dimensions. It’s a fascinating talk with a guy who has seen more computing history than most of us working in the industry today.

