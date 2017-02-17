Europe
Talk Is Cheap

Listen to Monzo founder on building a ‘smart’ bank, fintech bubble, and turning down acquisition offer

Posted by
Next Story

Samsung vice chairman arrested on bribery charges

Yesterday I caught up with Tom Blomfield, co-founder and CEO of ‘challenger’ bank Monzo.

The startup is building a digital-only bank, or “smart bank,” as Blomfield calls it, and last August was granted a UK banking licence ‘with restrictions’ by the UK regulators FCA and PRA, as it prepares to launch a full current account later this year.

It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life
— Monzo CEO Tom Blomfield
As it exists today, Monzo’s more than 100,000 users get access to a pre-paid Mastercard and accompanying iOS and Android app. It offers the ability to do things like track your spending in realtime, view geolocation-marked transactions on a map, view spending by category, and get a graphical timeline of your overall expenditure.

In our call, we talked about why Blomfield and his 80-plus team are building a new bank, whether or not we are in a fintech banking app bubble, and what he thinks the impact will be of upcoming PSD2 EU regulation intended to force incumbent banks to open up.

Related Articles

Listen to Mangrove's Mark Tluszcz talk fake unicorns, fintech hype and investing in weird ideas
Candidly, he also confirmed that Monzo has already turned down an acquisition offer from a major bank, and explained why he thinks it would have been a mistake to sell.

You can listen to a lightly edited version of the interview below.

Crunchbase

  • Monzo

    • Founded 2015
    • Overview Monzo (previously Mondo) is a bank for people who live their lives on their smartphones, and is targeted at people who want to get things done in a click and who don’t see the need for branches and cheque books. Monzo is focussed on building the best current account in the world and ultimately working with a range of other providers so that Monzo can be an intelligent hub for your entire financial …
    • Location London, H9
    • Categories Banking, Finance, FinTech
    • Founders Jonas Huckestein, Jason Bates
    • Website https://monzo.com/
    • Full profile for Monzo

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Talk Is Cheap
  • Europe
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Samsung vice chairman arrested on bribery charges

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard