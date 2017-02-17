Listen to Monzo founder on building a ‘smart’ bank, fintech bubble, and turning down acquisition offer
Yesterday I caught up with Tom Blomfield, co-founder and CEO of ‘challenger’ bank Monzo.
The startup is building a digital-only bank, or “smart bank,” as Blomfield calls it, and last August was granted a UK banking licence ‘with restrictions’ by the UK regulators FCA and PRA, as it prepares to launch a full current account later this year.
It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life
In our call, we talked about why Blomfield and his 80-plus team are building a new bank, whether or not we are in a fintech banking app bubble, and what he thinks the impact will be of upcoming PSD2 EU regulation intended to force incumbent banks to open up.
You can listen to a lightly edited version of the interview below.
