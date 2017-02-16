The new Pokemon just went live in Pokémon GO and the servers are melting again

The good news: the 80+ new Pokémon that were supposed to hit Pokémon Go “later this week”? They just went live. I caught a Chikorita!

The bad news: If you were a player in the early days, things might look pretty familiar right now… in that you might just be looking at an error screen. The server seems to be having a hard time at the moment, with players reporting issues logging in and sporadic crashes.

Hopefully these issues are just temporary hiccups as the new stuff falls in place. (And man oh man, is it fun to see silhouettes in the tracker again)