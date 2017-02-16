Crunch Report | Elon Musk’s Tunnel Project
- Apple’s WWDC is moving to San Jose
- Elon Musk doesn’t just want to bore tunnels – he wants to make boring better
- Google’s A.I. Duet experiment lets you jam with the machine
- Google Home now lets you shop by voice just like Amazon’s Alexa
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted: Tito Hamze
Edited & Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
