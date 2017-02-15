Watch 500 Startups Demo Day today
U.S. motor vehicle deaths see biggest two year jump in over 50 years, per NSC
TechCrunch is pleased to bring you 500 Startups Demo Day today, February 15th at 12:00pm to 3:00pm PST.
If you are just tuning in, 500 Startups is an accelerator and seed fund headquartered in Silicon Valley. The accelerator runs a four-month program for startups providing mentorship, trainings with startup experts, office space and investment. 500 Startups runs globally in over 60 countries, with a community of over 1600 startups and 3000+ Founders. Take a look at the 500 Startups Batch 19 Demo Day here:
https://livestream.com/assets/plugins/referrer_tracking.js
Almabase : Almabase makes it easier for schools to tap into the immense value of their alumni community through better community engagement and data.
Ambience Data : Ambience Data provides real time environmental insights to mitigate health risks worldwide.
Aumet : The first B2B platform to help medical manufacturers to increase their sales in remote markets
Baloonr : Removes bias from group work and decision-making.
Bstow : Bstow is a donations platform as a service. Our platform lets consumers donate spare change automatically from everyday purchases. We are already working with enterprise partners such as Barclays Bank.
Cardlife : Cardlife helps businesses to take control of their subscriptions.
ChangeJar : ChangeJar is a mobile cash payment platform for retailers who want more transactions with higher margins
ClaimCompass : ClaimCompass will get the airlines to pay you up to $680 for your delayed, cancelled or overbooked flight.
CloudCoffer : CloudCoffer is a plug-and-play network security device that shields businesses of any size from external and internal hacking with the most scalable and affordable network protection in minutes.
Crema.co : Rare coffees from small-batch roasters.
EventXtra : EventXtra helps companies host successful event with one-stop management platform.
Fingertips Lab : IoT device and mobile app allows you to engage with your phone while driving, eyes free
Flye : Flye connects companies with their targeted audience through social media geo-fencing and analysis
FUEL : Intelligent Nutrition Engine analyzing your genetics, lifestyle, and body metrics to optimize and deliver the perfect meals for you.
Fueling Clover (Gaspos) : Payment platform for the fuel industry.
Gestoos : Gestoos is a computer vision software platform that enables natural, intuitive interactions with digital devices and smart environment by understanding human gestures and movements.
Gluwa : Gluwa is a blockchain-powered banking platform to send and receive money automatically and privately for businesses.
GymHit Software : GymHit seamlessly automates everything from booking to billing for a fitness business. GymHit works as a standalone solution as well as integrating with other enterprise billing systems to provide a more modern front end consumer interface for their clients.
Homigo : Homigo proactively handles all aspects of home maintenance and repairs so that you can forget about it.
iControl : iControl replaces paper with an app at construction sites, cutting the time spent on daily reports in half.
IDwall : IDwall solves the problem of lack trust and credibility on the digital age by verifying documents, identity and doing background check in a scalable and reliable way.
InnerSpace : Like GPS does outdoors, our instant mapping and location platform transforms our experience indoors and captures the data on how people interact inside.
KiLife Tech : KiLife Tech is child safety in a wearable, creating mobile boundaries to prevent young kids from getting lost.
Kompyte : “Kompyte is a competitor tracking software that alerts you in real time when your competitors make changes to their websites, products and digital marketing campaigns. ”
Lawtova : An online legal marketplace enabling attorneys to connect and work with curated freelancers for legal jobs and projects
Mashvisor : Mashvisor helps real estate investors quickly find traditional and Airbnb investment properties. A research process that’s usually 3 months now can take 15 minutes. We provide all the real estate information in easy to understand visualizations.
MojiLaLa : Emoji marketplace for independent artist and designers from all over the world.
MyFavorito : MyFavorito is the B2C CRM platform for customer-loving brands and retailers to build vibrant, personal relationships with their millions of customers and increase engagement, store visits, loyalty, referrals, sales and growth significantly.
OpenDoor : Coliving Shared housing for lifestyle and affordability
OWLR : OWLR’s software coverts commodity home security cameras into a smarter, simpler and even more secure system for parents and home owners.
Park Evergreen : Park Evergreen is a parking management software that runs entire parking facilities without relying on humans or hardware.
Pawprint : Digitizing pet medical records.
Pluto AI : AI powered analytics platform for water companies to prevent water wastage, predict asset failures, and minimize operating costs.
RocketBolt : RocketBolt’s email & website tracking helps sales teams expertly time followups and efficiently capture lost revenue from valuable lead lists.
Scopio : Getty Images for User-Generated Content
ShearShare : ShearShare connects salon owners to independent stylists to fill empty salon chairs.
Sickweather : Population health forecasting
Tagove : Tagove connects sales and support teams to online customers through live video chat and co-browsing
TalentBase : TalentBase is a HR & Payroll software for SMEs across Africa
Teleport : Turn any video into a scrollable, immersive and interactive website
UNICORN : Stylsih Skincare brand for the modern man.
WeAreOnyx : Premiere Beauty Box Subscription for Black Women
0
SHARES