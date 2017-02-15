Facebook’s new job openings posts poach business from LinkedIn

LinkedIn has neglected two big opportunities Facebook is now capitalizing on: helping non-white collar workers and people who aren’t actively looking for a job. Today Facebook is rolling out a slew of new features we spotted it testing last year.

Business Pages will now be able to post job openings to the News Feed through the status update composer, and host them on a Jobs tab on their Page. When users see these, they can hit an “Apply Now” button to instantly send an application through Facebook Messenger. Facebook will pre-fill the user’s name and profile picture to speed up the process. These features are now becoming available to all US and Canada business Pages.

Facebook could also start earning revenue from the feature, since businesses can pay to turn these posts into ads so they reach more people in the feed. Businesses could also get some viral help as users re-share openings to their friends, or tag people the comments that they know are looking for a job.

