Crunch Report | Judge Rules CRISPR-Cas9 Belongs to Broad Institute
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Dorsey: Twitter still has “a long way to go”
Today’s Stories
- Verizon reportedly closes in on a Yahoo acquisition with a $250M discount
- Judge rules CRISPR-Cas9 patents belong to Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT
- Pixar offers free online lessons in storytelling via Khan Academy
- MakerBot lays off 30% of its staff as company’s scope narrows
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
