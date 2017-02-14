Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting a $20 Season Pass for downloadable extras

Nintendo’s new Switch console is set to launch in less than a month, and easily its biggest headline launch title is Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo just announced that this debut game will also get bigger over time, with two planned DLC packs available via a season pass that will cost players an additional $20 on top of the price of the game itself.

Nintendo fans might not be thrilled at the prospect of a DLC structure for Zelda, but it’s a reality of the top-tier gaming industry these days, and Nintendo’s plan for the forthcoming content sounds like it’ll probably be worth the investment for most people. A trailer released by Nintendo outlines exactly what you get, with two big DLC released planned over the course of the year.

First, on March 3 (Switch and Breath of the Wild releases day) you get bonus treasure chests and exclusive in-game clothes for Link. Then in the summer, there’s a new Cave of Trials challenge, a new Hard difficulty mode for gameplay and another new “map feature.” Then in time for holidays, there’s a brand new original story content add-on, with a new dungeon and more new challenges.

It sounds like Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be a huge, sprawling adventure with plenty to explore, so I’m sure if you take a pass on this pass, you’re not going to be too put out.