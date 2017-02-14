Wiivv steps on $4 million to bring your feet into the 21st century

Hardware Battlefield favorite Wiivv has announced a $4 million Series A funding and an acquisition. Not too shabby for a shoe company.

But remember: this isn’t just any shoe company. Founded by Shamil Hargovan the team at Wiivv is making and selling 3D-printed shoes and insoles. The company has sold 10,000 insoles already and they’re going to start shipping custom-printed shoes this year.

The system is pretty ingenious. To get a pair of insoles you simply take a few shots of your foot with the Wiivv app and then send them to the factory in San Diego. It takes five days to get a custom insole sent to your door and the insoles promise to reduce fatigue, foot pain, and joint-load. If you, like me, have a little bit of the old plantar fasciitis you’ll know the benefit of a good pair of insoles and it seems that Wiivv has streamlined the process completely.

The company also just acquired ESoles which gives it access to 50,000 3D foot scans to help the company produce custom shoes with more accuracy. In short it seems like the “sole” of the company is “on the right path” as they “walk” into a “fu-toe-ure.” Ugh.