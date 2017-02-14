YouTube
Crunch Report | Youtuber Pewdiepie Gets in Trouble

Posted by
Today’s Stories 

  1. Apple’s Planet of the Apps looks like Shark Tank with an ‘escalator pitch’
  2. Disney cuts ties with PewDiePie, YouTube’s top star, over anti-Semitic clips
  3. Microsoft calls for establishment of a digital Geneva Convention
  4. Twitter quickly kills a poorly thought out anti-abuse measure

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

