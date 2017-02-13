IBM CEO Ginni Rometty staff email addresses Trump immigration order, council participation

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty addressed both Donald Trump’s travel ban and her continued participation on his White House business advisory council in an email shared internally with staff and obtained by TechCrunch and confirmed by IBM. In the email, Rometty points to IBM’s history of attempting to remain more apolitical than some of its tech industry peers, while also noting the longstanding tradition IBM CEOs have of engaging directly with the U.S. president.

Rometty says in the email that she also believes, contrary to received criticism, that the best course of action is to continue to engage with Trump and his administration, and she says she’s used that access to raise concerns about his executive order on immigration. Rometty also closes with the assurance that the company has and will maintain corporate values including a commitment to diversity.

It’s the first comment we’ve seen from Rometty directly on the order, though a statement issued by company spokesperson Adam Pratt on Friday echoed the aspects of the internal letter which say Rometty offered Trump and the secretary of the DHS suggestions about using tech to support both national security and legal immigration. IBM also previously released a general corporate statement about its commitment to diversity in response to the order.

Both Rometty and fellow Trump council member Elon Musk have faced criticism from both external and internal sources regarding their decision to continue to work with Trump’s administration, and many do not seem to agree with a strategy of maintaining open ties as an effective means to change his stance on issues like immigration. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from the business advisory council following customer and employee backlash against his decision to participate.

Here’s the email from Rometty in its entirety: