Crunch Report | Flying Car for $400,000

Tech workers demonstrate in downtown San Francisco against Trump’s immigration plans
- Musical.ly drops its fourth app, a video messenger called Ping Pong
- PAL-V begins pre-sales of its flying car – starting at $400,000
- Elon Musk reiterates the need for brain-computer interfaces in the age of AI
- The next iPhone could feature wireless charging
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
