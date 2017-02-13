Famous people sing things at each other in the ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ trailer

Famous people! In cars! Singing! Bonus: Shaq at a donut shop in a funny hat and Will Smith lying on a lady’s wedding dress, for some reason! The trailer for Apple Music’s new series is here, and it looks – well, it looks basically like what you’d expect out of a series based on the Late Late Show’s water cooler hit.

Timed perfectly to last night’s Grammy Awards (which featured James Corden jammed into a car facade singing “Sweet Caroline” with Jennifer Lopez), the new trailer sheds a bit more light on how producers are going to squeeze the one-note bit into a full 16 episodes.

The answer: wacky celebrity pairings. Pairings like John Cena and Shaq (it’s funny because they’re both very large people in a small car) and Metallica and Billy Eichner (funny alternative comedy guy and aging metal band). Also, these people you have heard of: Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan and, obviously, Seth MacFarlane, because of course.

The series also looks to be part prank-based, moving outside the titular automotive confines as John Legend and Alicia Keys show up in a laundromat alongside a choir, because rich people are just like us.

All of that and more is coming soon to Apple Music.