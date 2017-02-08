Sign up for a chance to display in an Industry Pavilion in Startup Alley for free

Getting to display for free in Startup Alley at Disrupt NY 2017 is kind of like a dream. Well, for several startups out there, that dream is about to become a reality.

We rolled out Industry Pavilions at Disrupt SF and Disrupt London last year, but for New York, we’re going big for the Big Apple. Instead of a single pavilion as in past events, we’re bringing 12 whole Industry Pavilions to Disrupt NY, and we need your help to fill them.

We’re looking for a few good startups in each of the following categories:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

E-Commerce

Fitness & Beauty

Fintech & Payments

Food & Beverage

Hardware & IoT

Health & Biotech

Media, Gaming & Entertainment

Mobility & Transportation

SaaS, Marcom & Advertisement

Security & IT

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

We’ll be selecting three companies from each category to receive a free table in their relevant pavilion in Startup Alley. In addition to the table, each company selected will get three minutes on the Showcase Stage in the heart of Startup Alley to demo their product to the thousands of Disrupt attendees.

And if you aren’t selected, don’t fret! We’ll be giving you the chance to buy discounted tickets to your relevant Industry Pavilion so your startup can get in on the action as well.

The application deadline for these industry pavilions is March 14, 2017, and we’ll be notifying the winners shortly thereafter.

You can fill out an application here.

If you aren’t in one of the categories we’re looking for, your startup can still participate in the Startup Alley or Hardware Alley at Disrupt, and we’ve got a special deal for you. Startups who purchase Startup Alley ticket packages before March 3, 2017 will get three tickets for the price of two.

You can find out more information and purchase your Startup Alley tickets here.

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at New York’s Pier 36. We can’t wait to see you there.

For potential sponsors out there, yes, the pavilions are available for sponsorship. For more information, please contact sponsors@techcrunch.com.