Netflix renews sci-fi drama The OA for a second season

Netflix has decided that I was wrong to think The OA ended exactly as it should’ve after its first series, and has renewed the show for a second season. We don’t know much more than that at this stage, beyond the fact that it refers to the follow-up installment as “Part II” and that it’s not yet confirmed for any specific release window.

The OA was a strange, eight-episode sci-fi mini-series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, starring Marling as the titular “OA,” which will make sense if you go watch the show (it’s well worth it). Netflix debuted it with relatively little advance warning at the end of last year, and its unusual narrative arc and compelling characters attracted a lot of critical praise and debate.

The show did not seem like it was set up to be a multi-season affair, to be honest, without giving anything away in terms of spoilers, but I have to admit I’m excited to see what comes out of this creative team’s return to the subject matter, even if I was already happy with things the way they were left.