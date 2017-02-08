Here’s the 20th batch of 500 Startups companies

500 Startups’ last class will be presenting next week, which means the firm is already underway getting another new class up and running.

The majority of the startups in the 20th batch consist of digital health, financial technology and companies that supply technology and address inefficiency within the government. It’s, naturally, particularly timely. More than a third of the companies in this batch come from outside the U.S..

Here’s a quick rundown of the companies in the batch:

AllVirtuous — On-demand investigation platform to fight counterfeit products through crowdsourcing.

Alta5 — An event-driven automation platform for trading the financial markets.

BenRevo — Digitally connects insurance carriers, brokers, and employers.

Bloom Credit — Takes a data driven approach to improving the financial health and eligibility of loan applicants.

Boon — An AI-powered referral recruiting network that helps companies hire talent in their employees’ social networks.

Cadence — An API for connecting language interpreters with businesses.

Clanbeat — An ongoing feedback tool for monthly performance reviews targeted at managers.

Court Buddy — A tech platform that matches users with solo attorneys based on their budget.

Digital Mortar — Full customer path tracking for brick and mortar retailers.

EquitySim — Trains students to trade in financial markets, and uses machine learning to connect them with employers.

FinCheck — A conversational finance bot.

FriendlyData — A natural language interface for databases.

Funderful — Online fundraising software for universities.

Govlist — Optimizes government purchasing through document automation and analytics.

Halo Home — Smart home security

Hyphen — A real-time, anonymous employee listening platform leveraging machine learning to provide timely recommendations to Management and HR.

Littlefund — A smart savings and gift tool for teaching children financial skills.

Modern AlkaMe — A monitoring and tracking platform that optimizes your wellness and supplement routine.

Mycroft — Am open source alternative to Siri and Alexa.

Nazar — Agent-less database performance monitoring.

Numina — A sensing platform that uses computer vision to deliver real-time insights from streets and make cities more responsive.

Obie (Tasytt Inc.) — A Slackbot for accessing team data.

Optimity — Reduces preventable drug claims costs for employers through a digital health coaching program.

Orderly Health — An AI-powered concierge to help employees navigate their healthcare.

Preteckt — A hardware and software solution that uses machine learning to predict vehicle breakdowns before they cost you money.

Printivo — One-stop online print shop for African designers and business to order quality prints and marketing collateral.

Raxar Technology Corporation — An intelligent data management platform that enables enterprise and government agencies to reduce costs, track critical assets, and optimize complex workflows.

Regard — Offers income insurance online, enabling individuals to get cash benefits when they’re too sick or injured to work.

SentiSum — An AI analytics solution helping enterprises leverage all their customer opinion data.

Shoelace — An AI assistant that helps e-commerce merchants launch retargeting campaigns on social media.

Skeyecode — Authentication software based on a new cryptography scheme.

Text To Ticket — Pays for user-submitted videos that catch texting and driving in the act.

TopDocs — A software platform for hospitals to boost revenue from medical tourism.

TrueCare24 — One stop shop for complete medical care delivered to home for loved ones.

UrbanLogiq — Applies machine-learning analytics to make city planning faster, cheaper and more accurate.

WellTrack — On-demand online therapy for stress, anxiety and depression to open up access to mental health care.

Win-Win — A sports gaming platform where users play in week-long tournaments to compete for experiences with their favorite pro athletes and influencers, while the entry fee goes to support charitable initiatives.

YayPay — AI to accelerate cash flow and automate accounts receivables.

Zyudly Labs — Provides deep learning powered fraud and cybersecurity solutions for the financial services industry.

VIA Global Health — A platform that connects people in emerging markets with medical supplies that are otherwise inaccessible.

Visabot — An AI-powered solution for streamlining U.S. visa process

Smile Identity — Ties ID documents to a “smart selfie” of a user, creating a universal biometric for authentication on any Android device.