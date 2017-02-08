Europe agrees to end geoblocks on travelers’ digital subscriptions by 2018

European consumers will be able to make use of digital subscriptions as they travel around the 28-Member State bloc in future, after EU negotiators agreed a deal on service portability.

The agreement is part of the European Commission’s Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy, which seeks to break down barriers to ecommerce across the region.

The new portability rules will change how EU consumers traveling within the region can consume digital content such as online subscriptions to films, sports events, e-books, video games and music services — enabling them to make full use of their digital subscriptions when they are traveling in the EU, rather than being geoblocked from accessing online services they pay for in their home country.

It’s not clear whether any ‘fair usage’ restrictions apply with the new rules, i.e. if there’s a limit on the number of ‘roaming days’ a Netflix subscriber, for example, would be able to make full use of their subscription when away from home. We’ve asked for more details and will update this article with any response.

In a press release announcing today’s agreement, the EC writes:

The future regulation will enable consumers to access their online content services when they travel in the EU the same way they access them at home. For instance, when a French consumer subscribes to Canal+ film and series online services, the user will be able to access films and series available in France when he or she goes on holidays to Croatia or for a business trip to Denmark. The online content service providers like Netflix, MyTF1 or Spotify will verify the subscriber’s country of residence by using means such as payment details, the existence of an internet contract or by checking the IP address. All providers who offer paid online content services will have to follow the new rules. The services provided without payment (such as the online services of public TV or radio broadcasters) will have the possibility to decide to also provide portability to their subscribers.

The new rules are set to come into force across the region by the beginning of 2018, though the regulation still needs to be formally confirmed by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament.

It’s the first agreement reached by negotiators of the European Parliament, the Member States and the European Commission related to the latter’s proposal to modernise EU copyright rules.

A wider reform of the EU copyright framework, remains in train — though a draft proposal published last September was criticized as regressive and a missed opportunity for proper modernization of the rules.

Another long sought for component of Commission’s DSM strategy — an end to mobile roaming fees — was finally agreed earlier this month, and is due to come into effect across Europe in mid June.