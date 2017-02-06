Attention, startups. The day you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! Registration is now open for startups looking to display in Startup Alley or Hardware Alley at Disrupt NY 2017, and to kick off the festivities, we’re launching a special extra early bird special that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

For a limited time, we’re throwing in an extra Disrupt ticket to startups that purchase tickets in advance, meaning you’ll get three whole tickets for the price of two if you sign up by March 3.

You can get your tickets here for $1,995. That ticket package gets you one full day of exhibition in either Startup Alley or Hardware Alley, plus 3 full tickets to the Disrupt Conference.

But why should you participate in the Alley, you ask? Simply put, the Alley is perhaps the best way to get your startup out there in front of the people that matter in the industry. Startups that displayed in the Alley at last year’s Disrupt NY have raised over $35 million in seed and Series A funding since Disrupt, with $4 million of that raised in just the first three months, according to Crunchbase.

In addition to the possibility of raising some needed funding, Startup Alley companies have the opportunity to win the chance to participate in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition.

On each day of Disrupt, attendees will vote for their favorite Startup Alley company. The startup that gets the most votes wins a wildcard entry into the Battlefield, where they’ll get the chance to pitch our panel of judges in the hopes of winning the coveted Disrupt Cup and the $50,000 grand prize.

Wildcard companies at last year’s Disrupt included the “Pandora of Comedy” service Laugh.ly, chatbot-based 3D printing service 3Dprintler, and a device from GeoOrbital that promised to turn any bike into an electric bike. GeoOrbital didn’t get to compete in the Battlefield since the finalists were already, well, finalized, but they did get to officially demo on stage in front of our audience.

Even if you don’t win the wildcard, you’ll still make some pretty solid connections that could help take your startup to the next level. And you and two of your colleagues will get full access to everything that makes Disrupt great on the days you’re not hard at work displaying in the Alley.

We’d call that a win-win. Of course, you won’t get to do any of it unless you have a ticket. And, since you’re totally going to get a ticket anyway, you might as well take advantage of our extra early bird offer of three for the price of two.

So be sure to get your tickets now.

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at New York’s Pier 36. We can’t wait to see you there.

