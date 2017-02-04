Video
Keith Teare
doc searls
dan farber
Gillmor Gang: Blind Sighted
Posted by Steve Gillmor (@stevegillmor)
Next Story
Elon Musk says he put travel ban on the agenda as he defends continued Trump council participation
The Gillmor Gang — Michael Arrington, Dan Farber, Doc Searls, Keith Teare, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, February 3, 2017. Celebrity CEOs, does the Startup Valley have a path for big ideas, the Social Media Administration, and the politics of 5G.
@stevegillmor, @arrington, @dsearls, @dbfarber, @kteare
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
Crunchbase
-
Dan Farber
- Bio Dan Farber is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Communication at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, he spent 35 years as an editor and reporter, primarily covering the intersection of technology and business. He served as editor-in-chief of CNET News, a leading technology news service, and CBSNews.com, where led the editorial team in breaking news coverage and establishing online destinations for …
- Full profile for Dan Farber
-
Doc Searls
- Bio In The World is Flat, Thomas L. Friedman calls Doc "one of the most respected technology writers in America." Searches for Doc on Google tend to bring up piles of results, owing to his work as: * Senior Editor of Linux Journal, the premier Linux monthly and one of the world's leading technology magazines. * Co-author of The Cluetrain Manifesto, a book that was Amazon's #1 sales & marketing bestseller …
- Full profile for Doc Searls
-
Keith Teare
- Bio Keith Teare is a Founder and Executive Chairman at Accelerated Digital Ventures Ltd - A UK based global investment company focused on startups at all stages. He was previously founder at the Palo Alto incubator, Archimedes Labs. Archimedes was the original incubator for TechCrunch and since 2011 has invested, accelerated or incubated many Silicon valley startups including Quixey; M.dot (sold to GoDaddy); …
- Full profile for Keith Teare
-
Michael Arrington
- Bio J. Michael Arrington is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of [TechCrunch](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/techcrunch), a blog that covers startups and technology news. Born in Huntington Beach, California, Arrington grew up in Huntington Beach, California and Surrey, England. He attended the [University of California, Berkeley](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/university-of-california-berkeley-2) …
- Full profile for Michael Arrington
-
Steve Gillmor
- Bio Steve Gillmor is a technology commentator, editor, and producer in the enterprise technology space. He is Head of Technical Media Strategy at salesforce.com and a TechCrunch contributing editor. Gillmor previously worked with leading musical artists including Paul Butterfield, David Sanborn, and members of The Band after an early career as a record producer and filmmaker with Columbia Records' Firesign …
- Full profile for Steve Gillmor
0
SHARES