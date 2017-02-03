Medium
Crunch Report | Tech’s Rough Day on Wall Street
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Federal judge puts nationwide block on President Trump’s travel ban
- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits Donald Trump’s business advisory council
- Domino’s now lets you order from its full menu via Messenger – no setup or account required
- Amazon fumbles earnings amidst high expectations
- Medium plans to launch a consumer subscription product this quarter
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
