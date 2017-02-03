Medium
tito
Messenger
messenger bot

Crunch Report | Tech’s Rough Day on Wall Street

Posted by
Next Story

Federal judge puts nationwide block on President Trump’s travel ban

Today’s Stories 

  1. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits Donald Trump’s business advisory council
  2. Domino’s now lets you order from its full menu via Messenger – no setup or account required
  3. Amazon fumbles earnings amidst high expectations
  4. Medium plans to launch a consumer subscription product this quarter

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Medium
  • tito
  • Messenger
  • messenger bot
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Federal judge puts nationwide block on President Trump’s travel ban

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard