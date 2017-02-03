Advertising Tech
Conductor’s new mobile app helps businesses understand what customers are searching for

Conductor is launching a new mobile app that co-founder and CEO Seth Besmertnik described as a way to get quick access to “the voice of the customer.”

The New York-based company started with a focus on search engine optimization before broadening to offer a broader range of marketing tools. Now, Besmertnik said, “The core of what we do is understand your customers and understand what people want. If you know what people want, you can use that to create better content, better marketing, better messaging.”

On mobile, that means taking existing Conductor data and making it easy to search and understand. Using the app, you can look up any term that you might want to use as the basis for your marketing — for example, Besmertnik demonstrated the app by searching for “online therapy,” bringing up a list of related terms that customers are searching for.

There are also filters around different stages of the customer journey (so you can see what people are looking for right before they make a purchase decision), and a feed of insights that help a company understand its data.

Besmertnik is hoping that it won’t just be marketers who use the Conductor app. Instead, he said, “Every single person in the company, before you change any content, you just check the voice of your customer in two minutes.”

And small changes can make a big difference. Conductor says that by using its tools, the AAA found that customers were searching for “discounts” instead of “savings,” so it replaced the word “savings” throughout its website and saw a 30 percent increase in traffic.

The new app is available to all Conductor customers.

