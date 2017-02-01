Tesla Motors, Inc. is now officially Tesla, Inc.

Tesla has officially changed its name to Tesla, Inc., from its previous official corporate title of Tesla Motors, Inc. The name change likely reflects the expanded nature of its business now that it own SolarCity, and creates battery packs for both home and commercial use, aspects of the company which Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said previously will take on growing importance to its business overall.

Tesla, Inc. picked up SolarCity in late 2016, a solar power company founded by Musk’s cousins where he also acted as chairman of the board. Tesla also introduced its second-generation Powerwall battery storage device for home use last year, as well as its Powerpack 2.0 commercial solar energy storage solution. The company also revealed plans to create solar roof panels that look like ordinary roof tiles, which it aims to begin shipping to customers later this year.

The company changed its website URL from Teslamotors.com to just Tesla.com last year, and it lists itself as “not just an automaker, but also a technology and design company with a focus on energy innovation” in its official ‘about’ page, so the official name change was a long time coming.

Featured Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images