ACLU enrolls in startup school Y Combinator

The American Civil Liberties Union will learn how to turn the $24 million it raised over the weekend into growth and progress with help from top Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator. The ACLU will be part of the winter batch of companies in YC, where it will receive mentorship, a network of powerful connections in tech, and chance to present itself to investors on Demo Day.

Y Combinator’s president Sam Altman tells TechCrunch “I think they’re an incredibly important organization. we’ve been funding non-profits for years now and have generally found we’ve been able to be helpful, especially on the tech side.”

The ACLU is far from a startup — even far from the non-profit startups like Watsi that YC has backed in the past. But it’s not the first mature organization to go through the program typically reserved for young companies trying to find initial growth. Y Combinator previously admitted Q&A site Quora, which had been around for five years at the time.

