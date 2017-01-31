Chevrolet ends production of the Spark EV now that the Bolt EV is out

Chevrolet is putting its electrified bets on the Bolt EV, as the company announced today that it’s ending production of the Spark EV, the compact car with a relatively meager 82 miles of electric range. The decision to end production of the car likely has a lot to do with the Bolt EV’s much more attractive options, which include 238 miles of EPA rated range.

The price delta between the two cars likely would’ve made it hard for anyone interested in an electric vehicle to opt for the Spark EV, too – it started at just under $26,000, while the Bolt retails for $37,496 MSRP in the U.S., before the federal tax credit of $7,500 cuts that down to much closer. The Spark EV was only sold in three states, and Chevrolet told Detroit News that it sold only around 7,400 of them in total since its introduction in 2013.

Chevrolet’s Bolt EV is a much bigger bet on electric cars, but the company’s decision to part ways with the Spark EV shows it’s not interested in keeping EVs around just for the sake of having some in the lineup. Watching Bolt’s performance will be big not only for the future of Chevrolet’s electric car program, but for those of all automakers, since all eyes are on Chevrolet’s first attempt at a long-range, affordable consumer electric mass market vehicle.

Featured Image: Kristen Hall-Geisler