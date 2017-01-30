Ford CEO and Chairman say the automaker does not support Trump’s immigration order

Ford CEO Mark Fields and Executive Chairman Bill Ford have released a statement on Donald Trump’s immigration order, making them the first U.S. automaker to offer an official comment or position. The statement reads as follows, and was shared internally with Ford employees as well as made available to the press:

Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world. That is why we do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company. We are not aware, to date, of any Ford employees directly affected by this policy. We will continue working to ensure the well-being of our employees by promoting the values of respect and inclusion in the workplace.

This is a significant break with Trump’s White House for both Fields and Executive Chairman Ford, who have been supportive of Trump in comments in the past. Fields is a member of Trump’s manufacturing council, and met with him at the White House on multiple occasions, including alongside other U.S. automotive company executives and with Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk. Bill Ford called Trump “accessible” and “very easy to talk to” in an interview from earlier this month, noting he speaks to Trump “frequently.”

We’ve reached out to both GM and FCA as well for comment on the order. GM has yet to respond and FCA said it did not have any statement to share as of Sunday.

Featured Image: SAUL LOEB/Getty Images