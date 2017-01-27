Trump’s manufacturing council includes Elon Musk, Michael Dell and Mark Fields

Donald Trump’s White House administration has revealed the full membership of its manufacturing council (via Steve Kopack), which he assigned Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris to lead in December. The council includes Elon Musk, making this the second Trump administration advisory group that the Tesla CEO belongs to, including his Strategic and Policy Forum, which advises on economic matters.

Musk isn’t the only tech executive on the manufacturing council, however. Other members include Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Dell CEO and founder Michael Dell, and Ford CEO Michael Fields. Dennis Muilenburg from Boeing, Wendell Weeks from Corning, Jeff Immelt from General Electric and Marillyn Hewson from Lockheed Martin are also council members.

Of the tech industry people on this list, Musk has perhaps been the most vocal and visible in his involvement with Trump administration activities. Musk tweeted his optimism around Trump Secretary of State pick Rex Tillerson earlier this week, and spoke to Gizmodo about his support of the oil industry executive. Though Tillerson supported a carbon tax on record at ExxonMobil, a measure Musk also supports for encouraging development of renewables, a report this week revealed that the Secretary of State pick’s former company also actively lobbied against a carbon tax in Massachusetts. Musk also met with Trump on Monday, in a meeting where Ford’s Mark Fields was also present.

Fields has been among the most enthusiastic and vocal with regards to Trump on the auto industry side. Following a meeting earlier this week which also included GM CEO Mary Barra and FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, Fields said he was “excited” about working with Trump and his administration. At an interview at Davos this week, Michael Dell said that his company was encouraged by an administration talking about policies that are “pro-growth.”

Here’s the full list of members on the new manufacturing council:

Andrew Liveris, The Dow Chemical Company

Bill Brown, Harris Corporation

Michael Dell, Dell Technologies

John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation

Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation

Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company

Ken Frazier, Merck & Co., Inc.

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson

Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp.

Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Jeff Immelt, General Electric

Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.

Klaus Kleinfleld, Arconic

Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation

Rich Kyle, The Timken Company

Thea Lee, AFL-CIO

Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing

Elon Musk, Tesla

Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing

Kevin Plank, Under Armour

Mike Polk, Newell Brands

Mark Sutton, International Paper

Inge Thulin, 3M

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO

Wendel Weeks, Corning

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty Images