Trump’s manufacturing council includes Elon Musk, Michael Dell and Mark Fields
Donald Trump’s White House administration has revealed the full membership of its manufacturing council (via Steve Kopack), which he assigned Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris to lead in December. The council includes Elon Musk, making this the second Trump administration advisory group that the Tesla CEO belongs to, including his Strategic and Policy Forum, which advises on economic matters.
Musk isn’t the only tech executive on the manufacturing council, however. Other members include Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Dell CEO and founder Michael Dell, and Ford CEO Michael Fields. Dennis Muilenburg from Boeing, Wendell Weeks from Corning, Jeff Immelt from General Electric and Marillyn Hewson from Lockheed Martin are also council members.
Of the tech industry people on this list, Musk has perhaps been the most vocal and visible in his involvement with Trump administration activities. Musk tweeted his optimism around Trump Secretary of State pick Rex Tillerson earlier this week, and spoke to Gizmodo about his support of the oil industry executive. Though Tillerson supported a carbon tax on record at ExxonMobil, a measure Musk also supports for encouraging development of renewables, a report this week revealed that the Secretary of State pick’s former company also actively lobbied against a carbon tax in Massachusetts. Musk also met with Trump on Monday, in a meeting where Ford’s Mark Fields was also present.
Fields has been among the most enthusiastic and vocal with regards to Trump on the auto industry side. Following a meeting earlier this week which also included GM CEO Mary Barra and FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, Fields said he was “excited” about working with Trump and his administration. At an interview at Davos this week, Michael Dell said that his company was encouraged by an administration talking about policies that are “pro-growth.”
Here’s the full list of members on the new manufacturing council:
- Andrew Liveris, The Dow Chemical Company
- Bill Brown, Harris Corporation
- Michael Dell, Dell Technologies
- John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation
- Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation
- Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company
- Ken Frazier, Merck & Co., Inc.
- Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson
- Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp.
- Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Jeff Immelt, General Electric
- Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.
- Klaus Kleinfleld, Arconic
- Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation
- Rich Kyle, The Timken Company
- Thea Lee, AFL-CIO
- Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel
- Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company
- Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing
- Elon Musk, Tesla
- Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar
- Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing
- Kevin Plank, Under Armour
- Mike Polk, Newell Brands
- Mark Sutton, International Paper
- Inge Thulin, 3M
- Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO
- Wendel Weeks, Corning
