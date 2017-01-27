Alexa scores some Super Bowl skills for next week’s big game

This time last year, Amazon made it clear just how big it expected Alexa to be with its first ever Super Bowl commercial, starring Alec Baldwin and Jason Schwartzman, along with a motley crew of celebrity cameos ranging from Dan Marino to Missy Elliot and, of course, its voice controlled speaker.

It’s been a heck of a year for the line. Amazon muscled its way connected homes everywhere with the device and has since celebrated virtually ever big event with new skills (including a Christmas time cameo from Tim Curry). Alexa’s got a bunch more lined up for next weekend’s big game of American football that many people will be watching.

Amazon lists some regular old Alexa skills like restaurant delivery and jokes (that old classic comedy standby, the football joke), but there are also a handful of features tailor made for the game.

Users can ask their friendly artificially intelligent speaker questions like “Alexa, what time is the Super Bowl today” “Alexa, who’s playing in the Super Bowl?” and “Alexa, what channel is the Super Bowl on?” if their not great at planning ahead. Alexa will offer up Super Bowl odds and team and player stats, along with some Super Bowl-centric trivia.

Alexa also has her own theory about who will come out on top, now that the Seahawks are out of the running.