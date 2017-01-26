Four years ago TechCrunch Disrupt went to Europe for the first time, welcoming the continent’s startups, entrepreneurs and investors at our show in Berlin. We later moved to London for a three-year stint, which has proved to be fantastic. But with the continental startup scene growing like a weed, it’s time to get back into the thick of it.

There is renewed excitement in the startup scene across the continent, and the moment seems right for TechCrunch to return to Berlin for our 2017 Hackathon and Disrupt.

Right now, no one knows what Brexit will mean for the London and UK startup scene — a subject we unpacked at length at our conference last year. But whatever happens, we know founders and investors in the U.K. will remain a powerful force in Europe. We also know that TechCrunch will remain fully committed to the U.K. TechCrunch will also host another event in London; a full schedule of our international events will be announced in the coming weeks.

While we will miss London a great deal, we look forward to Berlin’s many attributes, the relatively low costs for founders compared to other cities, as well as the enormous breadth of startup folks who live in Berlin — or can easily make the trip. In 2013, Disrupt attendees came from a record 83 countries.

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller had a few words to say about the news, telling us “it’s great news for Berlin that TechCrunch Disrupt is coming back this year. Germany’s startup capital is looking forward to hosting techies, founders, and investors from all over the world. Have a creative time in our vibrant city! Welcome!”

December might seem like a long way off, but it will be here before we know it. To whet your appetite, we are offering a pre-registration 2-for-1 ticket offer. Sign up at the Disrupt Berlin website to find out how to purchase two Disrupt Berlin tickets for the price of 1. Limited tickets will be released in batches beginning in April. More to come on that soon.

The applications for Startup Battlefield will open in August, which we will announce on the site.

We are looking forward to bringing the full force of TechCrunch’s team to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin. We hope you’ll join us.

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team here.