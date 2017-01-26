Square Enix and Marvel team for multiple games, starting with the Avengers

Square Enix is working with Marvel on multiple games from the Marvel universe, starting with an Avengers title as the first of its projects. The game is being promoted with the hashtag #Reassemble, and appears to center around the aftermath of the events of Captain America: Civil War, which likely means it’ll either precede or coincide with the next Avengers movie, which is set for release in May 2018.

The trailer basically gives us a look at the battle-worn, discarded equipment of a number of avengers, including Thor, Iron Man and Captain America. It also tells us that Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are also involved in the game’s development.

So far, we know little else beyond that, but it’s exciting to see a developer like Square Enix get behind a franchise as successful and beloved as Marvel’s.