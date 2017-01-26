Trying out Snapchat’s new universal search capabilities

Snapchat released its redesigned app with universal search capabilities on iOS earlier this week, so I decided to give it a try — you can watch me fumble around in the video above.

The search bar functions like, well, a search bar — if you’re looking for another user, group chat or Discover publisher, you just type them in. It also introduces Quick Chat recommendations, so you might not even need to conduct that search at all.

This might look like a relatively small improvement, but it feels like a significant move for Snapchat, which hasn’t made many changes to its camera-centric interface — an interface that can be a bit intimidating to old folks like me. So this could be a step towards making the app more user-friendly as the company prepares for a rumored IPO.