Fender’s guitar tuning app arrives on Android

In August, Fender’s slow expansion into non-guitar products continued with the company’s first app. Of course, the iconic Strat-maker played it pretty close to its base, releasing a fairly straight-forward guitar tuning app for the iPhone. I played around with it, I liked it.

It wasn’t anything exceptional as far as guitar tuning apps go (I’ve since gone back to GuitarTuna for my own guitar tuning needs), but it was pretty robust, offering settings for electric and acoustic guitars and bass, along with a slew of different tunings.

Fender Tune lands on Google Play this week, bringing with it more or less the same features as its iPhone counterpart, including auto mode, tips and chromatic tuning. And like its predecessor, it’s available for free.

It’s nothing really ground breaking, but Fender’s done a decent job trying something new, without going to far afield from the brand people love. And it’s promised that Tune is just the first step in a portfolio of software offerings.

The company has also been expanding out on the hardware front of late, as well, including a line of pricey but nice sounding in-ear monitors.