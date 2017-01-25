Microsoft
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is joining the Starbucks board

Satya Nadella is set to join the board of Starbucks. The Microsoft CEO was announced as one of a trio of nominees who, if approved by shareholders, will increase the size of the coffee brand’s board to 14 people.

Starbucks said Nadella was put forward for his “invaluable insight in international operations and distribution” and, of course, his potential to strengthen the company’s tech focus. Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad, India and took the top job at Microsoft in February 2014, said he was “honored” to be offered the role.

“As a regular customer myself, I’ve always admired Starbucks focus and deep passion for its customers and the communities it does business in and hope my years of experience in the technology industry will be of value to the company,” he said.

The two other nominees include Lego executive chairman Jørgen Vig Knudstorp and Rosalind Brewer, who is president and CEO of Walmart-owned Sam’s Club.

“Innovation and pushing to alter the status quo are also core to our culture, and by welcoming three world-class, values-based leaders to Starbucks Board of Directors upon their election at the Annual Meeting, we will strengthen our leadership and add unmatched expertise in technology, strategy, and retail to the company at a time of unprecedented change for our industry,” added Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz.

The Starbucks annual shareholder meeting take places March 22 so look out for full confirmation then.

