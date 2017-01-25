I’ll see you tonight in New York at our Micro-Meetup

In preparation for Disrupt New York in May I’m going to hold a few pitching workshops in New York for you all. We’ll listen to and critique ten pitches on January 25 at 6:30pm at the Knotel space at 22 West 38th Street, 3rd Floor. This is an informal pitch-off but the two best teams will get two tickets to Disrupt New York and the undying admiration of millions of people (actually more like 40 people because the room isn’t huge.) We’ll probably have some beers and pizza and I’d love to see you all after the winter doldrums. Bring a six-pack of something if you think of it and I’ll try to get us some pizzas.

RSVP here. I’ve already picked the pitching companies but we’ll be doing this again next month.