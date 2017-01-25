HP recalls an additional 101,000 batteries over fire concerns

Back in June, HP recalled 41,000 batteries in the US over concerns surrounding overheating, fire and burn hazards. This week, the company’s tacked a pretty massive number onto that tally, adding 101,000 additional batteries (on top of around 4,000 in Mexico and 3,000 in Canada).

The recall, detailed by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, covers lithium ion units compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario and HP Pavilion systems sold between March 2013 and October of last year through Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and HP’s site.

The additional recall was spurred on by a report of an overheating system that melted and caused charring, resulting in around $1,000 in property damages. The CPSC is recommending that consumers stop using the batteries, pull them out of their laptop and contact HP for a replacement.

According to an HP rep who spoke to CNET about the matter, the recall, while large, apparently effects around one-percent of the laptops the company sold during the three-and-a-half year timeframe covered by the CPSC.

Featured Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ddebold//Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE