Time Inc-owned Viant acquires mobile ad company Adelphic

Trump’s inauguration broke live video streaming records

Viant, the ad tech company acquired by Time Inc. last year, just announced an acquisition of its own.

The company has reached an agreement to buy Adelphic, an ad startup focused on mobile and cross-device targeting.

“Adelphic will bring superior media execution capabilities to Viant’s advertising cloud platform as one of the only DSPs built mobile-first,” said Viant Co-Founder and CEO Tim Vanderhook in the acquisition release. “This addition will give marketers and their agencies the globally scaled people-based platform they have been consistently asking from us.”

The release goes on to claim that the combination of Adelphic’s ad-buying tools with Time Inc. and Viant’s user bases will allow the combined companies to offer “the first people-based DSP capable of reaching more than 1 billion consumers worldwide.”

Adelphic was founded by alums of mobile ad company Quattro (which was acquired by Apple) and raised more than $23 million in total funding from investors including Blue Chip Venture Group and GV.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which is supposed to close in the the first three months of 2017.

Featured Image: anttohoho/Getty Images

