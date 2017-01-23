All Chromebooks launching in 2017 will be compatible with Android apps

All Chromebooks new in 2017 will support Android apps out of the box. An update will not be required. Owners will be able to take the Chromebook home, open it up and immediately access the Google Play Store.

The news comes from a single line of text on Google’s list of Chromebooks compatible with Android apps. “All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as the Chromebooks listed below will work with Android apps in the coming future,” it says.

Last year Google finally made Chromebooks compatible with Android apps, but so far support had been limited to just select models, requiring shoppers to consult a list to determine which Chromebook supports the Google Play Store. This move takes the ambiguity out of shopping: Buy a new Chromebook and know Android apps are available to be installed.

The addition of Android apps dramatically widens the appeal of Chromebooks. With access to the Play Store, Chromebooks gain an ecosystem as deep as Windows or macOS.