Samsung concludes, unsurprisingly, that battery issues caused Note 7 explosions

After explosions, recalls, and months of bad press, Samsung is attempting to put the drawn out Galaxy Note 7 saga behind it once and for all, with the long-promised official release of the findings of its internal investigation.

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh started a packed press conference in Seoul by “deeply” apologizing to customers and business partners, before adding on a somewhat positive note that some 96-percent of of the three million Note 7 devices sold had been returned.

Koh followed with an explanation of the company’s internal testing methodology, nothing that Samsung built a standalone testing facility to isolate the case of the explosions, testing wired and wireless testing, iris scanning and the USB-C connector. And while none of those were determined to be the cause, he added that the company will be instituting future safeguards to be extra careful.

According to the testing, the incidents were caused by the battery cells, as previously reported in leaks that have come out in the past few weeks. According to Koh, “the main cause of the incident was deflections in the negative electrode” in the first batch of batteries, while melted copper was found in the second batch, due to a short circuit that occurred during welding.

For its part, Samsung says it employed more than 700 testers internally. A number of external testers were also brought on board, as part of a Battery Advisory Group. Sajeev Jesudas, President, Consumer Business Unit, UL seems to have come to a similar conclusion, noting failures in the upper part of the battery cell.