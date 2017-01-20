Google
business
amit singhal
Startup company
economy

Uber hires former YouTube exec Kevin Thompson as VP of Marketplace Engineering

Posted by
Next Story

The official White House website has dropped any mention of climate change

Uber is picking up a lot of ex-Googlers lately – earlier on Thursday, I reported that ex-Google SVP of Engineering Amit Singhal was headed to the ride-hailing startup, and former Google VP of Engineering on YouTube’s ads team Kevin Thompson is also joining the company as VP of Marketplace Engineering.

That means Thompson will report into his former colleague Singhal, Uber confirms, whose new role puts him in charge of engineering on both the Maps and the Marketplace team. Marketplace, for those who might not be as familiar with Uber’s internal divisions, focuses on things like dispatching drivers to specific riders, calculating price and forecasting demand, among other fundamentals core to Uber’s business model.

Thompson spent over 12 years at Google – almost as much as Singhal, who was at the search giant for over 15. His most recent gig was overseeing Google’s engineering team for YouTube Ads, maximizing revenue while also keeping ads tolerable for end users. A large percentage of Google’s YouTube advertising platform is automated, with similar problems to solve in terms of figuring out what ad to serve to what viewer, calculating demand and allocating available inventory, and more.

Uber’s clearly looking to bring some world-class engineering talent with proven track records in at the top of the org to help foster a community ready to tackle some of the toughest computer science challenges in the world.

Featured Image: ERIC PIERMONT/Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • Amit Singhal

    • Bio Amit Singhal is a senior vice president and software engineer at Google Inc., a Google Fellow, and the head of Google’s core ranking team. He has worked in the field of search for over fifteen years, first as an academic researcher and now as a Google engineer. His research interests include information retrieval, its application to web search, web graph analysis, and user interfaces for search. …
    • Full profile for Amit Singhal

  • Uber

  • YouTube

    • Founded 2005
    • Overview YouTube is a video-sharing website created in February 2005 by three former [PayPal](/company/paypal) employees: [Chad Hurley](/person/chad-hurley), [Steve Chen](/person/steve-chen) and [Jawed Karim](/person/jawed-karim). YouTube enables users to upload, view and share videos. It uses [Adobe Flash](/product/adobe-flash) video and HTML5 technology to display a wide variety of user-generated video …
    • Location San Bruno, CA
    • Categories Internet, Video, Music
    • Website http://www.youtube.com/
    • Full profile for YouTube

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • business
  • Google
  • amit singhal
  • Startup company
  • economy
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

The official White House website has dropped any mention of climate change

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard