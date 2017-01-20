Crunch Report | Apple Suing Qualcomm for $1 Billion
Next Story
A Twitter glitch autofollowed some users to Trump’s @POTUS by mistake
Today’s Stories
- WHITEHOUSE.GOV REMOVES CLIMATE CHANGE AND LGBT RIGHTS PAGES
- Kristen Stewart co-authored a paper on style transfer and the AI community lost its mind
- The cost of hot selfie app Meitu? A healthy dose of your personal info
- Apple files a billion-dollar royalty suit against Qualcomm
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES