Crunch Report | Apple Suing Qualcomm for $1 Billion

  1. WHITEHOUSE.GOV REMOVES CLIMATE CHANGE AND LGBT RIGHTS PAGES
  2. Kristen Stewart co-authored a paper on style transfer and the AI community lost its mind
  3. The cost of hot selfie app Meitu? A healthy dose of your personal info
  4. Apple files a billion-dollar royalty suit against Qualcomm

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

  • Meitu

    • Founded 2008
    • Overview Meitu is a global innovator in mobile photography and video apps, including proprietary facial recognition and virtual makeup try-on technologies. Since launching in 2008, Meitu has built a suite of apps including MeituPic, Meipai, SelfieCity, BeautyCam, BeautyPlus, Airbrush and MakeupPlus that are installed on more than 1 billion unique devices, and growing by more than 200 million new activations …
    • Location Xiamen, 07
    • Categories Social Media, iOS, Mobile
    • Founders Xinhong Wu
    • Website http://www.meitu.com
    • Full profile for Meitu

  • Qualcomm

    • Founded 1985
    • Overview Qualcomm is an American fabless semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and markets digital wireless telecommunications products and services. It produces processors and connectivity solutions, displays, software, and charging products. The company is focused on various industries: automotive, education, healthcare, Internet of Everything, mobile computing, networking, smart cities, smart …
    • Location San Diego, CA
    • Categories Wireless, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Mobile
    • Website http://www.qualcomm.com
    • Full profile for Qualcomm

  • TechCrunch

