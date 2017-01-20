Government
Anti-Trump protestors are outside of Uber’s SF headquarters

Happy Inauguration Day (ughhh). Anti-Donald Trump protestors are outside of Uber’s San Francisco headquarters. Protestors have linked arms outside Uber’s entrance, chanting, “Donald Trump, go away. Racist sexist, anti-gay.”

They’re protesting Uber because the company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, is a member of Trump’s Strategic and Policy forum. That group also includes Tesla’s Elon Musk and PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi.

I’ve reached out to Uber and will update this story if I hear back.

Featured Image: REUTERS/Shu Zhang

