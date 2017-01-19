Samsung finally starts updating its devices with Android 7.0 Nougat, with more arriving soon

Back in November, Samsung announced preliminary plans to start testing Android 7.0 on its latest devices. For the second year in a row, the company was mostly testing the waters early on, asking a select group of interested early adopters to test the update via its Galaxy Beta Program.

Lo, all these months later the almost-latest version of Google’s mobile operating system (the Pixel-esque 7.1.1 went live in December) is finally starting to arrive on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge handsets. And now that the company’s got all that squared away, it’s going to go ahead and sprinkle a little more Nougat on a smattering of its other Galaxy devices at some point during first half of the year.

The list of compatible includes the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8. More could be on the horizon, of course, but that’s the list for now.

Along with the standard array of feature improvements, the Galaxy Nougat upgrade also brings Samsung Pass, letting users log into sites and apps with their fingerprints, which mobile banking options arrive soon. Though the actual functionality of the app may vary from country to country, according the fine print.