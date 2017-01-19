Conan O’Brien takes a look at Waymo’s “earlier” self-driving van tests
Next Story
TAG Heuer’s CEO is bullish about wearables as he tips the company’s next smartwatch
Waymo’s Pacifica minivans with self-driving tech on board are set to hit city streets for testing by the end of this month, but Conan O’Brien got an “exclusive” look at early test clips from the origins of the former Google autonomous driving project. Basically the takeaway is there’s clearly an urgent need for large mammal detection sensors, but take a look and see for yourself in the clip above.
0
SHARES