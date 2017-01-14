Video
Gillmor Gang: Cold Turkey

The Gillmor Gang — John Borthwick, Kevin Marks, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, January 6, 2017. First show of the New Year, proving once again there is a next time. Plus the latest G3 (below) with Mary Hodder, Elisa Camahort Page, Francine Hardaway, and Tina Chase Gillmor.

@stevegillmor, @borthwick, @kevinmarks, @fradice

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

