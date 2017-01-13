Space
SpaceX

Watch SpaceX’s first launch since its September 2016 rocket explosion here

Posted by
Next Story

Nintendo talks Switch launch titles, price point and lessons learned from the Wii U

SpaceX is launching its first mission since a Falcon 9 rocket exploded on a launch pad during preflight routines in September of last year. The launch is set to take place Saturday, January 14 at 9:54:39 AM PT, or 12:54:39 PM ET. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry 10 Iridium NEXT satellites, designed to form the base of a mobile voice and data network that will eventually include 70 satellites in total.

The crucial launch will originate from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California; if all goes well, the satellites will begin to be deployed in low-earth orbit starting around one hour after take-off. Once the second stage separates to carry those satellites into orbit, the first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s floating drone barge landing pad, which will be waiting in the Pacific Ocean to attempt recovery.

Iridium’s NEXT project hopes to begin commercial service in 2017, offering voice and data network service across a few different verticals. The payload is currently sitting on the launch pad awaiting the go-ahead, having already undergone their final clearance and a dry run of the launch countdown process.

SpaceX says that it’s currently looking at around 60 percent favorable in terms of weather conditions on the ground for the Saturday launch attempt, owing to ground wind speeds. A first launch window for January 9 was scrapped because of high winds, so we’ll keep you updated as to whether or not this effort is also scrubbed — if it is, the next available window is January 15, beginning at 9:49 AM PT. The webcast above will begin 20 minutes prior to the first launch window at 9:54:39 AM PT.

Crunchbase

  • SpaceX

    • Founded 2002
    • Overview Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is a space-transportation startup company founded by Elon Musk. It is developing the partially reusable launch vehicles Falcon 1 and Falcon 9. Originally based in El Segundo, SpaceX now operates out of Hawthorne, California, USA. SpaceX was founded in June 2002 by Musk who had invested $100 million of his own money in the company as of March 2006. …
    • Location Hawthorne, CA
    • Categories Aerospace, Transportation, Space Travel
    • Founders Elon Musk
    • Website http://www.spacex.com
    • Full profile for SpaceX

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • SpaceX
  • Space
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Nintendo talks Switch launch titles, price point and lessons learned from the Wii U

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard