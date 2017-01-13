Saleforce’s Quip acquires ex-Facebook designer studio Unity&Variety

Some ex-Facebook designers will be adding extra pizazz to Salesforce’s word processing company Quip, which today acquired Unity&Variety. Founded by Joey Flynn and Drew Hamlin after several years designing products at Facebook, Unity & Variety released a cute mobile game called Pinchworm last year.

Flynn, Hamlin, and employee Andy Chung posted a short note on their website today saying “Here at Unity&Variety we’ve been cranking on some new productivity tools. We’re hyped to announce that starting today we’ll be continuing our work with our talented friends over at Quip, a Salesforce company.”

It might seem a bit strange to go from building a game about a jumping inchworm to working for Salesforce. But while at Facebook, Flynn and Hamlin worked on the massively succesful 2014 redesign of Messenger, and the standalone Snapchat competitor Slingshot that flopped but pioneered creative tools like variable brush sizes that Facebook later integrated elsewhere. Their ability to reimagine classic interfaces for mobile could be a big help to Quip.

Quip CEO and fellow former Facebooker Bret Taylor wrote that “Kevin and I are beyond excited to announce that the incredible design team at Unity&Variety is joining Quip to help us build the next generation of productivity tools. I am psyched to have the opportunity to work with Joey and Drew again. Some of the best product designers I have ever worked with. I can’t wait to see how they transform Quip.”

It seems that after Pinchworm, Unity&Variety had focused its design prowess on a more utilitarian product that seemed promising to Quip. The team could give Quip the style it needs to keep attracting users to its “Microsoft Word for the mobile era”.