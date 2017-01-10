Walk the Green Carpet in style! One lucky winner will be able to invite a friend on a whirlwind trip to San Francisco to rub elbows with founders, VCs and the tech community at the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards. We’ll provide you with a $1,000 travel credit and set you up at Axiom Hotel provided by Surface Hotels for three nights. To top it all off, you’ll get a one-of-a-kind drone piloting experience from IfOnly and $500 spending cash at Azalea Boutique to shop for a sweet outfit before heading to the Opera House to enjoy the awards show in a premium box seat.

What are the Crunchies?



Think of the Crunchies as a celebration of all things startups and innovation. TechCrunch kicks off 2017 with the awards ceremony in San Francisco that celebrates the most compelling startups, investors, and technologies of the previous year. Following the Crunchies, the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House will provide a festive playground for this year’s After Party. As always, there will be an open bar, networking, and other fun surprises. The After Party begins immediately following the ceremony and goes til 11:00 pm.



So, what does the winner get?



In one of our most awesome giveaways yet, we want to give one grand prize winner $1,000 toward flights and 3 nights accommodations at an Axiom Hotel in San Francisco from February 4 to February 7, 2017. You’ll also receive 2 Box level seats to the 10th Annual Crunchies, SF drone flying experience from IfOnly, and a $500 credit to spend at Azalea Boutique.



Here’s how to enter:



Click this link or fill out the giveaway widget below. This giveaway runs January 9, 2017 through January 25, 2017. Provide your name, email address, and zip to enter. Winner must be 18 or over and will be contacted by email. US only.