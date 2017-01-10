Ellen Pao joins Kapor Capital as partner, and chief diversity and inclusion officer

Ellen Pao, the former interim Reddit CEO, former partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and co-founder of diversity and inclusion organization Project Include, has joined Kapor Center for Social Impact. More specifically, Pao will serve as Kapor Capital’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, as well as venture partner.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that Pao has been working closely with Freada Kapor Klein, co-founder of the Kapor Center for Social Impact, on Project Include. She’s also been working out of the organization’s Oakland-based headquarters for months now.

As part of her role, Pao will be tasked with developing new strategies and initiatives to foster a more diverse, inclusive tech industry. She will also invest in seed-stage startups focused on education, healthcare, economic inclusion and access to opportunity for underserved people.

“This role is the culmination of my professional experience and passion,” Pao said in a statement. “The Kapors, the Kapor Center, Kapor Capital and I share deep values around diversity and inclusion for everyone in tech. And in this political climate, our work is more important than ever.”

Featured Image: Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images